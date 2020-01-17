New Football League Coming to Treasure Valley

According to the Idaho High School Activities Association, there have been 400-500 fewer students playing football. The reason: parents concerned about the safety of their children. The majority of the concerns surround the fears of head injuries. But now, parents and kids with those concerns may have a way to ease into the game of tackle football.

According to KTVB, a new football league, called Flex Football, is making its way to the Treasure Valley and it's meant to bridge the gap "between flag football and tackle football." Aside from learning basic football skills and footwork, players will have a chance at limited contact while wearing "padded vests, a flag, and a padded helmet."

Players between the ages of 8-10 can register for Flex Football through the end of February HERE. Practices begin in April.