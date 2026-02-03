It happens every year, who has and who hasn't purchased Idaho license plates. It's a bitter pill for most Idahoans who see so many out of state plates pull into local neighborhoods.

Is it asking too much for folks who have moved to our state to join Team Idaho and purchase Idaho License Plates? Amazingly, Americans moving to the Gem State from California, Oregon, Washington, and other states fail to buy Idaho plates. The process is simple, and we're here to help you navigate it. ￼

10 Massive Dangers To Idaho Watch out for these factors that could destroy Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

These newcomers, who have made a significant financial investment in buying a home and spending thousands of dollars moving to Idaho, yet they fail to respect their new home by refusing to give up their out-of-state license plates. We understand the costs involved in moving, but we also believe in the importance of embracing your new home.

So, if you've recently moved to Idaho, we urge you to join Team Idaho and purchase Idaho License Plates. Let's show our respect for our new home and foster a sense of community.

Some folks who continue to fly their plates complain of being harassed or flipped off, or some have had their cars damaged. We do not condone any of these actions; however, how can one say they live in a new home when their primary vehicle isn't registered in their new state?

Most Idahoans are tolerant and friendly to newcomers. However, it is common knowledge that a significant number of Californians drive overly aggressively and have little compassion for their fellow drivers on the road.

Perhaps it will reach a point where local law enforcement will begin to pull folks over who've not had the decency to support our roads. As a public service announcement, we encourage all drivers from out of state to join Team Idaho and get your plate today.

How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken? These 16 license plates are all spoken for! Have you spotted anyone rocking these around Idaho? Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

8 Hilarious Idaho License Plates We Can't Believe Are Available If you want to mix things up on the road, customize your Idaho license plate with these available options. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas