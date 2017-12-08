PAW PATROL is Coming to the Canyon County Kids Expo

This event is usually great as the kids get stuck inside during those crazy winter days and need to let loose some energy. CCKE is host to so many local vendors including awesome bouncy houses and fun activities.

Be sure to add this to your calendar and stop by the Canyon County Kids Expo on Saturday, January 27, 2018. See the heroic pups in action and snap some great photos for Instagram. All meet and greets are free with entry. There will be a schedule coming shortly with the times you can meet PAW PATROL. The characters are usually great about making appearances several times throughout the event so you can plan your visit around meet and greets.