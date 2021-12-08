Like many big events we had to cancel the last couple of years of our annual Canyon County Kids Expo due to the pandemic. We are excited to have it back in early 2022. If you have kids join us for what is sure to be a fun filled event for little ones. A few years ago we had some characters from Nickelodeon Paw Patrol there and it was such a massive hit that we are doing it again with the famous hero pups. Kids may be even more excited about Paw Patrol now because a Paw Patrol full length movie recently came out. Even my 8 year old who is probably considered a little on the older side for paw patrol loved the new movie and is so excited to meet the characters.



The Canyon County Kids Expo is set for January 22nd at the Ford Idaho Center from 10am to 6pm. This year featuring Paw Patrol's Skye and Chase. If you have not been to a Kids Expo yet it is far more than just the exciting photo ops with Paw Patrol.



The Idaho Center will be decked out in all sorts of family friendly fun including slides, fun houses, face painting, and a petting zoo! You can check out the upbeat dance classes, crazy clowns, mystical magicians, or extreme karate demonstrations!

There will be live performances throughout the day at the Corwin Ford Stage. There will be Paw Patrol's Chase & Skye story time, clowns, reptiles, magic and more! There will be a place for kids to meet their favorite action super heroes and princesses too. There will be a variety of inflatable fun options for kids to enjoy at Canyon County Kids Expo. All bounce houses and inflatables are included in the price of admission.

Tickets are just $4 for kids 2-17 and $5 for adults. The Kids Expo is always busy so purchase your tickets now and avoid the line at the box office come event day! To Purchase Now: Click Here For Tickets!

If you have any questions or want more information check out the Kids Expo website here.

