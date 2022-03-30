Zoo Boise does such amazing conservation work that reaches far past Idaho. The great work they do to help animals is deeply rooted. Zoo Boise is a wonderous, exploratory and exciting place for any animal lover.

The zoo, like every business had to make some hard decisions and adjustments in light of the pandemic starting in March of 2020. From closures to event cancelations to keeping the animals safe from COVID they have had a lot to deal with. Now that we seem to have the worst of the pandemic behind us and things are opening up, Zoo Boise is happy to bring back a local favorite, Easter EGGstravaganza.

The Zoo Boise website's event page says, " Both days will be jam-packed full of candy stations, animal enrichment, activities, photo-ops, and vendors. Hop on over to Zoo Boise and meet the Easter Bunny and animal helpers as they pass out over 30,000 pieces of candy and eggs! There will be Easter Bunny photo-ops, face painting, special treats for the animals, and much more!"

If you have little ones and want a memorable experience this is a great one. The tow day event is over April 9th and 10th. Tickets range from $8 to $11 per person and kiddos under 2 are free. Bring little Easter baskets or bags because you will want something to carry all of the goodies in! Find out more and buy tickets in advance here at the Zoo Boise Easter EGGstravaganza page.

Here is a glance at what it was like a few years ago back in 2016. It has definitely grown much bigger and better since...



Have fun and happy Easter! Keep scrolling to check out other Easter hunts around town.

