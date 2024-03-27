Need Family-Friendly Easter Plans? “Eggstravaganza” at Zoo Boise!

With Easter right around the corner, families in the Boise/Treasure Valley area are searching for the perfect way to celebrate together. Get ready to hop into Easter weekend with the exciting "EGGstravaganza" at Zoo Boise on Saturday, March 30th, 2024, from 10am-5pm.

Zoo Boise offers an awesome opportunity during Easter each year for families to come together and enjoy a day filled with laughter, excitement, and plenty of Easter-themed fun. Keep scrolling for a schedule, map, and a complete breakdown of the event.

The event website says, "Join Zoo Boise for an EGG-citing day at Easter EGGstravaganza presented by U.S. Bank on Saturday, March 30! Hop on over for candy stations, special treats for the zoo animals, activities, encounters, vendors, and more. The Easter Bunny will also be available for photos with purchase."

Zoo Boise ZooBoise.org loading...

Important Event Details: Admission prices remain consistent with regular zoo rates, with the added bonus of free entry for current Zoo Boise members. While advance tickets are not available, attendees can purchase their daily admission at the gates on the day of the event. Please note that the last admission will be at 4pm, so make sure to arrive early to maximize your experience.

One of the highlights of the Easter EGGstravaganza is the Animal Enrichment Schedule, where visitors can witness various animals enjoying special activities throughout the day. From Styan’s red pandas to Olive baboons, there's something exciting happening every half-hour!

Don't miss out on this "egg-ceptional" opportunity to celebrate Easter with the whole family at Zoo Boise's Easter EGGstravaganza. This proves to be a Boise highlight every year!

Keep scrolling for every Easter Egg Hunt going on in the Treasure Valley this year and more!

