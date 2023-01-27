Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children.

Once again, kids will have fun with the Paw Patrol's Chase and Alex having fun with your kids and kids at heart. However, the real show stealers could be from Down Under. Before we preview the Kangaroos, here's a look at what you'll see Saturday from 10 am-5 pm at the Ford Idaho Center. There will be over 100 interactive booths, jumpy toys, and slides.

If you're new to Idaho or would like to have a preview of tomorrow's big show in Canyon County take a look at these photos.

2022 Canyon County Kids Expo

From superheros to Star Wars, the action will be nonstop. However, let's get to the kangaroos. Have you ever seen a kangaroo in person? Now's your chance to meet the kangaroos from Aussie Kingdom. From the Canyon County Kids website:

"January 28th, join us in welcoming the only traveling Australian animal show in the US! Interact with native Australian marsupials, a python and a bearded dragon! The show presents an interactive and educational experience for any guest attending!

Marvel at these native Australian species and immerse yourself in the Australian experience. You even get the chance to pet the animals! Check out the entertainment schedule for showtimes. You don't want to miss this experience!"

Here's a look at Nampa's 'kangaroo invasion' hitting the Ford Idaho Center.

A Look At Kangaroos We can't wait to see and meet kangaroos at the Canyon County Kids Expo!

The main stage will feature clowns, magicians, and karate men and women. We look forward to seeing you Saturday in Nampa.