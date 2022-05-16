Popular Boise Dive Bar Finds New Location Weeks After Closing Its Old One
When you've been going to the same restaurant or bar for years, you feel a little lost once they close their doors. People who once considered this Southeast Boise bar "home," won't be lost much longer!
In early March, Eastside Tavern at 610 E Boise Avenue confirmed rumors that had been swirling around the neighborhood for a few weeks. The Eastgate Shopping Center is planning to rebrand and the bar was not part of their vision. Eastside Tavern was informed that their lease was not being renewed and announced the bar would close at the end of April. In the announcement on Facebook, the management told patrons:
Fear not!! We have plans, big plans! And we don’t plan on being down for very long. So stick with us for news, memories, tears, beers (and shots! and community. We truly love you all and are looking forward to the next chapter.
Now we know a little more about what that next chapter looks like. The bar posted an update on their Facebook page on May 12 reading:
LET IT BE KNOWNEastside Tavern’s doors will be open before the end of summer!!! Opportunities presented themselves, hand shakes where shared and ink was put to paper………..Our new home is……….1228 S. Oakland Ave.Boise, Idaho 83706
What's Next for Eastside Tavern's Old Location?
When we first heard the rumor that Eastside's lease was not being renewed, the word on the street was that the Eastgate Shopping Center wanted a more family "friendly tenant." Could they have found that in Play It Again Sports? Public records show that the City of Boise has approved a zoning certificate to move the existing storefront 16' forward for a new tenant. The project's name is listed as "Play It Again Sports" and the address is indeed, 610 E Boise Ave.