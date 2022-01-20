Popular Home Store Has Plans to Open Brand New Location in Nampa

When Halloween season rolls around, it looks like Spirit Halloween will be looking for a new location to open their Nampa pop-up store!

For the past four Halloween seasons, the seasonal retailer set up costumes and decorations at 16412 N Marketplace Boulevard in Nampa. With the exception of spooky season, the storefront has been sitting vacant since January 2018. That's when Cost Plus World Market's lease in the Treasure Valley Marketplace expired. Rather than renew the lease, the California-based company opted to close the store permanently, leaving the Eagle Road location in Meridian as the only World Market location in Idaho.

Over the past 24 hours, we've seen several social media rumors that the lights are on and a coming soon sign has been hung outside the empty storefront. What's it going to be? We made the drive this morning to see for ourselves.

HomeGoods Plans Third Idaho Location

It looks like Nampa is FINALLY getting its own HomeGoods location! The home furnishings store is a sister of TJ Maxx and Marshalls and offers the same treasure hunting experience. Their departments are divided up into outdoor, decor & pillows, bed & bath, kitchen, pets and gifts.

The Nampa location will be the third HomeGoods location in Idaho and the second in the Treasure Valley. Boise's had a HomeGoods location since 2009.

When will the new HomeGoods location open? It's hard to say. Right now, they have February grand openings planned in Alabama and Texas, but nothing listed for the Nampa location.

Former Competitor's Space Remains Vacant

Ironically, Bed, Bath and Beyond, one of HomeGoods' main competitors used to occupy the storefront just two doors from the upcoming store. We're not exactly sure when the last day for the store was, but the most recent Google Reviews for the Nampa location were from May 2021. Most of them stated the store was in the process of liquidating its merchandise during their visit. The marquee and all the signage for the store were gone when we drove by this morning.

The chain's parent company announced that they would liquidate an additional 37 locations by the end of February 2022. The planned closures do include the location in Pocatello.

