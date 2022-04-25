When Will This Popular Home Store Open Their Brand New Nampa Location?

Short of a few spooky weeks a year, the old Cost Plus World Market location has been vacant for over four years.

When the store's lease expired in January 2018, the California-based company opted to close its location in Nampa's Treasure Valley Marketplace permanently. After the store closed, the location at 1200 N Eagle Road in Meridian became the last remaining Cost Plus World Location in the state.

For the past four Halloweens, Spirit Halloween used 16412 N Marketplace Boulevard to sell costumes and spooky decorations. This year? They'll need to find a new home because by mid-May, that location will officially be Nampa's new HomeGoods location!

The home furnishings store is a sister of TJ Maxx and Marshalls and offers the same treasure hunting experience. Their departments are divided up into outdoor, decor & pillows, bed & bath, kitchen, pets and gifts.

The Nampa location will be the third HomeGoods location in Idaho and the second in the Treasure Valley. Boise's had a HomeGoods location that shares space with TJ Maxx on Frankling Boulevard since 2009.

So when does the new HomeGoods location open? The company recently updated its "Grand Openings" page and revealed that the new store will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, May 19 from 8 a.m. - to 10 p.m.

Former Competitor's Space Remains Vacant

Ironically, Bed, Bath and Beyond, one of HomeGoods' main competitors used to occupy the storefront just two doors from the upcoming store. We're not exactly sure when the last day for the store was, but the most recent Google Reviews for the Nampa location were from May 2021. Most of them stated the store was in the process of liquidating its merchandise during their visit. The marquee and all the signage for the store were gone when we drove by in January.

The chain's parent company announced that they would liquidate an additional 37 locations by the end of February 2022. A Pocatello location was among the closures.

Which other stores haven't weathered the retail apocalypse or the pandemic? Sadly these businesses have called it quits in and around Boise this year.

