It has been a few weeks since the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, announced that Idaho would host a contingent of Qatar Air Force pilots at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Mountain Home, Idaho.

President Trump Hosts Roundtable Discussion On Governors' Initiative On Regulatory Innovation Getty Images / Drew Angerer loading...

The move was part of the massively successful Israel-Hamas Peace Settlement. The move was part of the Administration's plan to bring in more Arab partners to secure the region. America has one of the largest military bases in Qatar.

Idaho's governor, senators, and congressmen have sent letters to officials demanding details on the Qatar deployment in Idaho.

State Senator Brian Lenny and Heather Scott spoke with Steve Bannon on The War Room, expressing their disagreement with the Qataris coming to town.

The deal is straining President Trump's appeal in Idaho. The president is clearly the most popular politician in the Gem State. However, many folks as seen by the two state officials, do not want Qatar in Idaho. President Trump's leadership style is not orthodox which makes him effective, but certainly not conventional.

Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio loading...

Congressman Russ Fulcher told us that he continues to communicate with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on the details of the Qatar deal. The story was originally reported Qatar would build their own facility in Mountain Home. That report was later corrected.

Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker loading...

The controversy is a microcosm of the Trump Foreign Policy. The president has brought countries who have traditionally played both sides into the fold. Although, some will be angry it is doubtful at this time that the deal will be overturned.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

