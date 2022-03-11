Renters Greatly Disadvantaged in Idaho Housing Market

You may have heard about a bill that was criticized as “legal robbery” recently. It’s one that puts even more money into land lord’s pockets and steals (even scams) renters.

There has been a huge lack of legal support to help renters that are already struggling tremendously to keep up with the current extremely unaffordable housing market in Boise.

So, let’s get into it:

Idaho Housing Bill Criticized as “Legalized Robbery”

Here's Why Living in an Idaho Cave is Way Better Than A House Here's a look inside the community that Dugout Dick built with his bare hands.

Are Tiny Homes Our Best Option for Affordable Housing in Boise? With Idaho's housing market being among the worst in America, it begs the question: what are our options for affordable housing?