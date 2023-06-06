School District Bans Bible, Says Book of Mormon Next!

In an era where the left and right have decried banning books from schools and libraries, a school district has banned the best-selling book of all time, the Bible, from its elementary and middle schools. Why would any school district refuse the Bible? A parent complained that the wording and stories were inappropriate for young children.

The same school district is not done banning religious books. Officials have targeted the Book of Mormon for removal. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the Davis School District Libraries had booted the Bible and now want to take out the Book Of Mormon.

From the Salt Lake Tribune, "The request calls for the book to be reviewed for containing violence, which includes battles, beheadings and kidnappings among its stories. Members of the faith believe the text was translated from golden plates by church founder Joseph Smith."

What is and isn't available to children in Idaho has been a hot-button issue involving the Meridian Library District. Other schools and libraries in the Treasure Valley have held meeting on keeping and removing books deemed inappropriate for children.

No school or library in Idaho has suggested banning the Bible or the Book of Mormon that we know of at the time of this publication. However, like most of these stories, the story has attracted national and international attention to the Davis School District.

NBC News obtained a copy of the complaint, resulting in the Bible and perhaps other books being banned.

"I thank the Utah Legislature and Utah Parents United for making this bad faith process so much easier and way more efficient," the parent said in the complaint. "Now we can all ban books and you don't even need to read them or be accurate about it. Heck, you don't even need to see the book!"

"Incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide," the parent wrote. "You'll no doubt find that the Bible, under Utah Code Ann. § 76-10-1227, has 'no serious values for minors' because it's pornographic by our new definition."

According to NBC News, the complaint was eight pages long. The Guardian reports that the same district has its sites on the Book of Mormon.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

