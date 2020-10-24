Search for Missing Utah Hiker Ongoing North of Ketchum

Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing hiker out of Utah in an area north of Ketchum. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, they got word of a missing hiker in the Prairie Creek area on Thursday, October 22. Officers found a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with Utah license plate belonging to Fern Baird, 64, of Park City at the trailhead.

The sheriff's office thinks Baird may have gone for a hike on Monday, October 19, and never returned to her vehicle. A search began Thursday with about 20 people looking for the woman between Thursday and Friday, with help from an Idaho National Guard Helicopter in the area of Prairie Lake, Minor Lake, and Mill Lake. Each evening the search was called off at dark and resumed the next morning.

Now the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help if they have any information on the missing hiker and may have seen her to call them at (208)788-5555 and ask to speak with an on-duty deputy. Baird is 5’5” and weighs 115 lbs, but it is not known what she may have been wearing at the time. She is an experienced hiker, but isn't known to do technical hikes or mountaineering. The sheriff's office shared an image of her vehicle below:

Blaine County Sheriff's Office

Approximate location of the search:

