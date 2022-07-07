There is no feeling more terrifying than not knowing the whereabouts of your child. According to data from MissingKids.org, there were 128 cases of missing children reported in Idaho in 2021. That's an average of a bit more than 2 children going missing every week. According to MissingKids.org, that number jumps higher in neighboring states, Oregon and Washington where the totals are 500 and 1,038 reports respectively.

According to MissingKids.org, Montana had 26 total reports filed for missing children while Wyoming had 19. South of Idaho, Nevada reported 345 cases while Utah reported 165.

One of the keys to combating some of the issues behind missing children is knowledge. The website for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has great resources for parents when discussing abduction prevention with their kids.

These include "Do's & Don'ts" as well as ways for your child to see through the sinister tricks predators pull on kids. I highly recommend you check this out, regardless of how old your children are. Knowledge is power.

All of that being said, let's get into the latest updated list of missing kids in Idaho.

The Latest on the Missing Children of Idaho These children are missing and could be in the Idaho area. Have you seen any of these children?

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!