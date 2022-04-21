In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.

Who was responsible for the disappearance and murder of these individuals?

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho's Creepiest of All Time In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982.

These Kids Are Missing & Could Be in Idaho... Have You Seen Them? These children are missing and could be in the Idaho area. Have you seen any of these children?