Boise Police Arrest Suspect for Murder Following Fatal Shooting

In a fast response to an early morning shooting, Boise Police Officers have quickly arrested 24-year-old Javon Harmon from Dover, DE, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, according to a press release from the Boise Police Department.

The incident took place today, March 5th, 2024, shortly after midnight, when officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 3300 block of N. Lakeharbor Ln.

What happened?

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim on the ground bleeding, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Quick to act, the officers began initiating life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. As for an update regarding the victim, he was rushed to the hospital, however, he tragically succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

During the initial investigation, officers cleared the apartment and ensured the safety of an adult female and a child who were found unharmed. Javon Harmon, the identified suspect, was promptly detained in the parking lot outside the apartment.

What did they find?

Boise Police officers, after conducting interviews with multiple individuals present in or around the apartment during the incident, determined grounds for Harmon's arrest. Following due process, he was booked into the Ada County Jail on the charge of Murder in the Second Degree.

According to the information from this press release, it would appear all of these events have happened very quickly this morning, between midnight and 11:00am. We're very grateful for the officer's fast response in rescuing the woman and her child, providing care for the victim who sadly passed away, and quickly apprehending this murder suspect.

