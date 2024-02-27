The Boise Area’s Next In-N-Out Restaurant Begins Construction

You'd think we just discovered a new planet or something, but nope, it's just an announcement of another In-N-Out Burger coming to the Boise area, and of course, there are some overly-hyped residents who can barely contain their excitement. So, brace yourselves, because construction is officially underway for not one, but two In-N-Out Burger locations in the Boise Area — the first one being near the Boise Towne Square Mall.

Keep scrolling for 10 unpopular opinions about Idaho's new In-N-Out burgers and everything you need to know about their secret menu and more.

The hype around In-N-Out Burger in the Treasure Valley started when the first restaurant was built at The Village in Meridian. People were queuing up for 30 hours, camping out like it was a rock concert or something. Ultimately, Idaho got a lot of attention on social media and national television, becoming a subject of discussion centered around the idea that "there's nothing to do in Idaho."

Sure, getting excited about a new restaurant is one thing, but camping in line for days? That's a whole new level. As for the latest updates, the Pier One Imports building has been officially demolished, making way for the next In-N-Out Burger. Additionally, plans are already in motion for the next In-N-Out project in Nampa.

Just a friendly reminder — despite the excitement surrounding new In-N-Out locations, it's important to acknowledge the amazing restaurants and attractions we already have in Idaho. Let's not make people think there's nothing to do in Idaho all over again.

