My son and I found this unique and fun looking leaf bug hanging out on our front door yesterday. We carefully caught it in his little bug aquarium with some leaves and sticks and kept it for 1 night. We then let it out in the backyard the next day. The bug was fine we got to see it up close and personal for an evening and let it go back on its way. We were fascinated by the leaf like veins and tiny little suction cupped feet.

Leaf Bug, By Nikki West

I did a little research and found out this little guy is called a Katydid, you can learn more about him and his kind here.

After I looked this guy up I went down a rabbit hole of Idaho bugs and bugs that are native to Idaho. I am glad this is they insect that decided to hang out on my front door because some of these others would have freaked me out. According to insect identification and Idaho Fish and Game, these are some Native Idaho creepy crawlies.

All photos (except the water bug) are from Idaho Fish and Game. These are just a few of the species listed as Native to Idaho, there are hundreds.

Some Native Idaho Bugs are Terrifying After a leaf bug or Kadydid landed on my front door, I started getting curious about bugs native to Idaho. We've got some creepy ones that call the gem state home.

Snakes in Idaho, What's Poisonous & What's Harmless We love Idaho and love the great outdoors that the gem state has to offer. Inevitably however, if you are outdoors enough, you will encounter a snake two. While many will run away from anything that slithers, it is helpful to know which snakes are common in Idaho and which ones are dangerous in Idaho.

13 Boise Businesses That Nailed It With Hilarious Signs

110 Year Old Boise Church Converted Into Beautiful $2.9 Million Home