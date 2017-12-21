Last month, Sylvester Stallone‘s name joined the growing list of men accused of sexual misconduct when an unearthed police report claimed the Creed star allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl. Now a separate allegation of rape concerning a different woman has been reported.

According to TMZ, an unnamed woman recently filed a police report in Santa Monica, claiming Stallone raped her in the early 1990s during a meeting in his office. Stallone’s representatives told the site they were aware of the allegation and that he denied the claims. The actor said, via his attorney, Marty Singer, that he plans to file a complaint against the woman for filing a false police report. Though Stallone says he was with the woman for three days in 1987 for a film shoot in Israel, he denies raping her and seeing her in 1990.

While California’s 10-year statute of limitations for sexual assault has expired, the site claims Santa Monica police plan to investigate. From there, they’ll present evidence to the D.A. to decide whether or not there’s enough to prosecute.