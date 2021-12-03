Take a Holiday Road Trip to Stay In The Grinch’s Famous Cave in Utah

While many of us couldn't wait to put up the tree and deck the halls, the Grinch has already had enough of the holiday hoopla in Whoville. He's packing his bags for his bag and heading for sunnier weather in Florida, meaning his gave in Utah is available to rent!

Located just outside of Boulder, UT, the Dr. Suess anti-hero's home is about a nine-hour drive from Boise and thanks to a partnership with Vacasa, you have the opportunity to book it while The Grinch is enjoying the Sunshine State. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 5,700 square foot home will be available to rent from December 13-23 for a more than reasonable price of $19.57 per night.

It's expected to be one of the hottest holiday rentals this year, so Vasca is running a countdown clock to when the property will be available to book. Bookings open at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 3.

In a note to potential guests, the Grinch reminds guests that because the location is so remote, they'll need a vehicle with 4 Wheel-Drive/Traction to access his property. He also advises you to bring your own food because his small stash of roast beast, Who-Hash and Who-Pudding probably won't be enough to feed your entire family.

Keep this link handy if you want to book this once-in-a-lifetime vacation! We pulled so great photos of the Grinch's lair, but there's some even more unique things you'll see in there if you wander through the virtual 3-D tour!

