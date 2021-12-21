Believe it or not, this TikTok trend was actually born in Boise!

You've done the big shopping for your family members and close friends, but the clock is ticking on picking up small gifts for co-workers or gift exchange with groups you're part of. Hot cocoa bombs are PERFECT for those occasions! If you've never tried one, they're a big chocolate sphere packed with hot cocoa mix, marshmallows and other treats. When you pour warm milk over them, they explode! Videos of these yummy creations have racked up millions of views on TikTok.

Get our free mobile app

You might be familiar with them, but did you know that they were actually invented in Boise?! Eric Torres Garcia, a 2018 BSU graduate, posted a video of his alternative to the ordinary, boring hot cocoa mix on TikTok, it got 1.7 million views, led to 10.5K subscribers and sold over 750 units in just 10 hours! He founded his company, Cocoa Bombs LLC in December 2019 with just $15.

By 2020, Garcia sold over $10,000 in product! Today, he sells the Original Cocoa Bombs in close to 25 different stores in five states and online. He also wrote a cookbook of over 40 different hot chocolate bomb recipes to share his tricks of the trade with those who want to make them at home.

Unfortunately, Idaho's not one of the states where you can grab this BSU grad's products in-store. If you want to order the OG hot cocoa bombs online, your goodies would likely show up AFTER Christmas so we did a little research to help you try and track down some locally!

That said, these are available on a first-come, first-serve basis so don't get mad at us if they're sold out by the time you get there!

5 Places Near Boise Where You Can Buy Those Trendy Hot Cocoa Bombs These are available on a first-come, first serve basis! We recommend calling ahead to check availability if you're making a drive!

Boise's Best Hot Chocolate Is At This Downtown Coffee Shop If it's Hot Chocolate you're looking for, this list of the top 8 spots is what you need!