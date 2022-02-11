The Best Chicken Wings in the Boise Area Belong to…

First and foremost, we’ll be the first to say that Super Bowl Sunday should be a national holiday. Whether that means getting Monday off or simply moving the game to Saturday, we’re not sure but something needs to be done. We’re not just saying this because of all of the beverages either, but because of the copious amount of food that most of us consume throughout the game. This one time I ate so much during the Super Bowl and I couldn’t feel my feet but I digress. There are many debates as to what foods are essential for the game but everyone agrees that chicken wings always have a spot on the table. We uncovered the top places for you to score your wings for the game on Sunday or if you’re just in the mood for the best wings in the Treasure Valley.

Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in the Boise Area? We search for the best wings you can enjoy for the big game this Sunday!

And The Best Finger Steaks in the Treasure Valley Belong to... We asked you on Facebook and you told us where to find the best finger steaks in Idaho. Which of these is the best?