Here’s Where You Go to Experience the Best Finger Steaks in Idaho
When people think of the "official food" of Idaho, oftentimes people resort to the basic thought of "potatoes"; but if you REALLY know Idaho, you know that finger steaks are where it's at. With March Madness upon us, it's the perfect time to dive into the world of finger steaks. Why not? They're delicious, they have the perfect crunch, and how can we forget about the dipping sauces?
As we've previously shared with you, the origin of finger steaks "possibly" began at The Torch Lounge as early as the 1940s. The original recipe was even leaked, nearly breaking the internet.
While it's been a while since locals could enjoy the original finger steaks and it being so hard to replicate The Torch's classic, there are still several places in the Treasure Valley to enjoy one-of-a-kind finger steaks.