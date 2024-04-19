One of America’s Best Mom & Pop Restaurants is in the Boise Area

When looking for the best dining experiences in Idaho and the Treasure Valley, we often find ourselves drawn to the big chain restaurants and popular brands, believing them to be the best in the area.

Yet, we often overlook the hidden gems that truly define the essence of a community's dining scene. Right here in the heart of the Treasure Valley lies a restaurant that is actually ranking one of America's best Mom and Pop shops. Any guesses?

There's a recent article from Lovefood that shares the most brilliant mom and pop restaurants throughout the country. They said...

"Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mom (or Pop) used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places that dish up exactly that. From century-old diners offering belly-busting breakfasts and service with a smile, to old-time Italian joints that have used the same recipes for decades, these are our favorite mom-and-pop restaurants across the country."

Who made their list for Idaho?

Mr. V's Family Restaurant Mr. V's Family Restaurant loading...

Here's what Lovefood says about Mr. V's...

"Mr V's is all about food "like your mother or grandmother used to make."

From crispy golden-fried shrimp to succulent roasted turkey and juicy steaks, each meal is served with a side of nostalgia, accompanied by classic sides like veggies, cornbread, and your choice of potato. Since its inception in 1971 by Morris Vavold Sr. and his son, Mr. V's has remained a beloved fixture in the community, now proudly operated by third-generation family members who continue the tradition of excellence.

Keep scrolling for 20 of Nampa and Caldwell's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024

20 of Nampa and Caldwell's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024 Maybe 2024 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to TripAdvisor, these are 20 of the best in Canyon County! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart