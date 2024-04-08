Idaho’s Highest-rated Dish: Best in Boise You Can Find Under $10

When it comes to signature dishes in Idaho, usually the spotlight falls on potatoes. However, Boise is home to Idaho's "best signature dish under $10." It can be difficult to find a legit meal for a budget-friendly price — but rest assured there are many affordable options out there, too!

According to a recent report by Cheapism, which highlights affordable dining options across the nation, Idaho's finest offering under $10 can be found right here in Boise!

Cheapism says, "Sampling some of the best foods America has to offer doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Across the nation, each state has delicacies you can enjoy for $10 or less."

Who has the best signature dish under $10 in Idaho?

Burger N’ Brew in Boise

The dish in question? Finger steaks – a Boise specialty that embodies the essence of comfort food with its crispy breaded and batter-fried beef strips, typically served alongside a tangy fry sauce.

For just $8, people can indulge in 7 ounces of tri-tip beef, expertly battered and served with a side of BBQ sauce.

While other establishments may offer similar fare at a slightly higher price point – such as the $14 finger steaks at Westside Drive-In – the charm and affordability of Burger N’ Brew make it a standout choice for budget-conscious diners in the Treasure Valley.

