Do you ever drive around and think "How do people afford these huge homes?" "What do they do for a living?" Well, this Idaho neighborhood will knock your socks off!

According to a new study on msn.com, the most expensive neighborhood in Idaho is in Ketchum.

What do the people of 83340 do? A lot of them are celebrities. This is where Clint Eastwood, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger have homes.

The median price of a home in this area is $1,488,696!! I thought prices in the Treasure Valley were getting pretty steep, but when that is the average home price that's like living in a completely different universe!

I guess you can say you've made it if you've got a house in Ketchum.