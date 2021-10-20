These 11 Hilarious Reviews of Idaho Jails Will Make You Thank God For The Internet

As I was going through Google reviews, researching a completely different topic, I came across a one-star review that we couldn't help but laugh at. I knew that you could post reviews on Google for pretty much anything, but I didn't even think that someone would leave a review for a jail! As it turns out, there are many reviews of the state's correctional facilities, and they're just plain hilarious!

Most people probably won't remember their time being incarcerated as a fond memory to cherish. Still, at least some people have a sense of humor about their time there. Whether just visiting for the night, a few months, a few years, or the rest of their lives, you can imagine that the people behind the walls of these places have plenty to say about them. So do the family members and friends who visit their loved ones.

The following are quotes from actual Google reviews of Idaho corrections facilities like the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna, Boise, and the Canyon County Detention Center in Caldwell. Some of these will have you thanking God for the internet.

