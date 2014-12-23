This is definitely not what Christmas is about.

A thief in Studio City, California was caught on surveillance camera stealing presents off a porch -- one of which was meant for an autistic boy.

All told, the suspect made off with seven packages. It seems he had been following the UPS driver as he dropped off packages before returning to the house to help himself to the bounty.

The boy was hoping for a rare 'Disney Collection' CD that his parents had found and purchased.

You can see the crime being committed below in a video the boy's father posted on Facebook: