This Dude Is a Speed Demon in the Glamorous Art of…Data Entry?

This guy looks like he's on fast forward.

It's rare that data entry is so riveting, but the swift way he does it is amazingly captivating. There are Hollywood action movies that could only wish to be so entertaining.

Per the YouTube description:

I [sic] slowmoed down and calculated about 80+ WPM at 5 per word. Although it's all numbers so even faster. He said he had been doing this for 30 years!"

When you've been doing something for three decades, you're bound to get good at it and this fella is proof. And lest you think this is pure silliness, keep in mind that more than one million people have watched this clip. We get the sense that he could probably type in all the numbers to a million quicker than the time it took to read this sentence.