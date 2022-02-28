This Stunning Boise Model Has Taken a Whopping 21 Years to Build

This past weekend, my family and I ventured into downtown Boise to enjoy some lunch and do some shopping. As we walked around, my daughter needed to use the restroom and we were just feet away from the pioneer tent building on 6th and Main. Once we finished up, we decided to explore and head down some stairs. It was here we discovered the Old Boise Model Railroad Club.

Right away you can tell this wasn't just any model railroad. The amount of detail you'll find along with several "easter eggs" is astounding.

I found it incredibly interesting to learn that the graffiti on the train cars is real graffiti from here in Boise. Apparently, they have someone who will go out and snap photos of the graffiti, have it scaled down then applied to the cars. Where else are you going to find this amount of detail?

According to their site, the Old Boise Model Railroad Club has been putting this model together since 2001. They have stepping stools throughout so the kiddos can get a good view AND it's free. You can learn more about visiting hours and how to donate at their site at OldBoiseMRC.org.

