It’s Almost Here: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic brings the community together with a spectacular array of about 50 colorful and massive hot air balloons. The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is celebrating its 30th Birthday this year and is set to be an incredible, memorable and beautiful 5 day event.

I have friends who grew up in Boise and have gone every year for as long as they can remember. The countdown is on for this year with just a couple of weeks left before launch time. This is my first time experiencing the Balloon Classic since it had to be sadly cancelled last year. The entire even is free to the public and outside at Ann Morrison Park. Social distancing guidelines will be in place to keep everyone in attendance including the balloon pilots and staff as safe as possible.

Here is the break down of events happening each day:

Wednesday, September 1 - CapEd Credit Union Kid's Day starts just before 8am. Kids have an opportunity to ride in a -tethered to the ground- hot air balloon. Fantastic photo op.

Thursday, September 2 - Media Day a day for your favorite local media friends to ride over Boise and share their experience with you. About 20 balloons hit the skies starting at 7:20am.

Friday, September 3 - V.I.P. Day and (local favorite) Nite Glow Spectacular - This year will be an emotional kick-off at 7:10 am as we commemorate Scott Spencer, The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic founder who passed away in 2020. Balloons take flight shortly after. Later that evening starting at 530 the Nite Glow spectacular kicks off with food trucks and live music. Then when it starts to get dark enough, Usually after 8 to 830pm the balloons start to light up from the ground for an unbelievable visual experience.

Saturday, September 4 is the first official launch called Dawn Patrol. At 6am the pilots will get ready and begin to launch by 720 the Boise skyline will be filled with color as about 50 balloons take flight. Even if you dont make it to the park, try to be nearby or at least at a spot where you can easily see the skies near downtown Boise. It really is a sight to see.

Sunday, September 5 the final day and the Dawn Patrol Finale. This is the final flight and celebration for the 2021 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Where the pilots once again take flight and fill the horizon with artistic and bold color.

The event is put on by Townsquare Media who owns this radio station along with a handful of others in Boise. We partner each year with CBS2 who helps spread the word and your favorite local DJs get a few seconds to highlight the Balloon Classic. You can check out more information, details, and photos from past years at SpiritofBoise.com

35 Amazing Hot Air Balloons Taking Flight at Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 2021 A glimpse at the 35 hot air balloons launching at this year's Spirt of Boise Balloon Classic (Sept 1 - Sept 6)

KEEP LOOKING: 50 Reasons Why Discovery Park In Meridian is the Ultimate Family Daycation Discovery Park is in Phase One of a 75-acre park for families. Kids can ride the zip lines, jump through the splash pad, build in the enormous sandbox, and Discovery everything in Idaho. It's almost like a Summer field trip.

25 Stunning Photos To Make You Fall In Love With Idaho All Over Again Need a refresher on what a gorgeous state we live in? Escape for a moment and enjoy all four awesome seasons with these 25 stunning photos...

Idaho is a massive state with almost every type of climate zone and miles and miles of endless beauty waiting to be photographed. Let's get lost in its beauty by taking a scenic tour of our state!

30 Fence Murals That Turn a Backyard Into a Disney Wonderland Debbie Bratton took her Paint it Parties outdoors as the pandemic shut down her business. This is Debbie's work across the Treasure Valley giving Idahoans something special to look at every day.