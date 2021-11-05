Idaho K-12 Students Can Enter Drawings for The Holiday Card Contest

The excitement for Christmas is already creeping in. Before you know, it'll be the gift-giving season.

The State Department of Education’s Holiday Card Contest is calling all Idaho artists from grades K-12 to showcase their creativity by designing holiday greeting cards! One special drawing will be selected to be published on the State Department of Education’s website and used as the Department’s own holiday greeting card. The student who submits the selected artwork will receive cards for his or her own use. The Department also awards grade-level winners.

So sharpen your colored pencils and get out your prettiest colors of crayons, The State Department of Education has already begun accepting submissions. According to the department, this is, "an opportunity for Idaho students to showcase their creativity and for the state to recognize the importance of arts in education."

While students are allowed to digitally submit entities, guidelines state that the art still must be hand-drawn. Save those graphic design skills for another time. Guidelines also include the drawings to reflect the holiday or a wintery scene in Idaho. Be sure to not include any copyrighted images and characters like Garfield or Snoopy. etic. See the full list of guidelines here. Holiday Cards for the contest must be submitted/postmarked by Monday, November 29, 2021.

The contest is open to all Idaho public school students in grades K-6. Submissions must be received by Monday, November 29, 2021.

Mail your drawing to:

Idaho State Department of Education

Attn: Taylor Baggerly

PO Box 83720

Boise, ID 83720-0027

...or you can upload your artwork here.

