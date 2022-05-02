This Terrible Boise Criminal Somehow Has The BEST Nickname

Awful crime, super cool moniker. It makes zero sense.

Boise is still one of the safest cities of its size in America, but occasionally we'll get a criminal that slips through the cracks and makes headlines. Usually, it's because they've committed some heinous crime, or led police on a wild goose chase. Or, in this case, it's because they have a nickname cool enough to be one of the Avengers.

A Boise man was recently sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on drug charges. More specifically, he was caught with more than eight pounds of meth on his person, as well as a sprinkle of heroin thrown in for good measure. That story in itself is worthy of some headlines and retweets, but here's where the story takes a bizarre turn:

The guy's nickname on the streets is Dragon.

(Please, do not get it twisted. We are absolutely not condoning someone to break the law. Don't do that. You'll go to jail or prison, and they both suck. A lot.)

That being said, you could do a lot worse than to be known as Dragon amongst your circle of friends, or enemies.

Dragon, real name Dennis Radford Colby, will be in his mid-70s when he's eligible for release, and then has to serve an additional five years of probation. This is unfortunate because, with a name like Dragon, he'd definitely be up for a Netflix deal if he didn't have that pesky criminal record to contend with.

Oh yeah. Dragon, if you're reading this, you have to call me Nighthawk from now on.