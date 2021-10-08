Thousands Raised for Lady Who Saved Dog In Yellowstone Hot Spring

She's currently recovering from her injuries.

Everyone who has ever owned a dog knows that they are family. My dog Oliver is my furry son and there's not many things I wouldn't do for him. He's spoiled, yes, but he's also my baby.

So, I'm not surprised to hear about a woman who risked her life for her dog.

Recently, a 20-year-old named Laiha Shelton was badly injured after rescuing her dog from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. She was visiting the park with her father and her two dogs. While getting out of the car, one of her dogs took off toward Maiden's Grave Spring.

According to park officials, that hot spring sits at a balmy 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a split-second decisions, Shelton went in after her dog. I don't even think there was a millisecond to think about the gravity of this decision. When you're a parent or, in this case, a dog parent you don't think, you act.

She was successful in rescuing her dog, but she also received some serious burns in the process. One report said 70 percent of her body is covered in second degree burns, while 20 percent have third degree burns. Her father was the one who rescued her from the hot spring and took her to get medical aid. She is now in an induced coma, recovering from her injuries.

She is expected to remain in the hospital for two to three weeks.

A GoFundMe was subsequently set up to help with medical bills. Shortly after, the donations started flooding in. The goal has been set at $200,000 and at the time of publication, one quarter of that goal had already been met.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Leiha. May she be reunited with her furbaby soon.

