Two Power 5 Programs That Need Bryan Harsin

What a crazy week of college football. So many favored teams lost, and so many big-time coaches fired. Why Boise State's Bryan Harsin could be a target for two big-time power five programs. Let's start with Arkansas, who fired their coach, Bret Bielema after five seasons. Bielema's record was a disappointing 29-34 and an unacceptable 11-29 in the SEC.

Coach Harsin coached at Arkansas State with a 12-7 record before coming home to the blue. He's been a top-flight assistant at Texas, so he knows the region when it comes to the all-important element of recruiting five-star talent.

Harsin's experience in developing talent could help the Hogs in the uber-competitive SEC West. He'll need all the tricks in the book considering he'll be going up against Alabama, Auburn, and LSU to name a few.

The other school that could be targeting Harsin is Arizona State. The Sun Devils fired coach Todd Graham after six seasons. Graham was 2-2 in bowls and 46-31 overall.

Harsin's dominance of Pac 12 teams gives him more cred than most coaching candidates. Boise State Football should be a member of the Pac considering their success against Oregon, OSU, Washington, and WSU.

Given a budget, BSU's Coach has shown an ability to attract top coaching talent. (See all the former Harsin assistants who are either head coaches or coordinators at Power Five programs.

Is it too soon to start worrying about Power Five programs trying to poach Bryan Harsin? Who knows, with the national spotlight on the Mountain West Championship this week in Boise, the only thing predictable is the unpredictability of the college football coaching carousel.