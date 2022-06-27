Undrafted Boise State Player Lands Summer League Deal

It was the outcome that most didn't expect from the Boise State men's basketball team--a chance to play in March Madness. While the team is never "terrible", most season, Boise State sits comfortably in the middle of the Mountain West Conference and hopes to get a bid in the NIT.

After a disappointing football season, Boise State fans were left wanting some excitement and the basketball program delivered. The season started slow and finally, they were able to get it together and not only recover--but win. The Broncos won the regular season championship and the conference tournament, locking them in to be the Mountain West Conference's automatic big in The Big Dance.

Although the team lost to Memphis in the First Round, it's time to rebuild to see if Boise State under the guidance of Leon Rice can do it again. The year prior, Boise State lose to Memphis in the NIT and now in the post season, they've lost to Memphis, again, in a sense--with Emmanual Akot transferring from Boise State to the University of Memphis.

Boise State also lost another star, Abu Kigab, who was declared for the NBA Draft. Not many Boise State players have gone on to be drafted in the past and while Kigab had a great season, he finished up the week undrafted.

All hope is not lost for Kigab, who DID end up being selected after all--sort of.

The Toronto Raptors chose him to be on their Summer League roster which, if all goes well, could land him a spot on their roster during this coming season. Kigab is a really great basketball player, averaging 14.8 points and 31.5 minutes per game in his final season at Boise State.

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?