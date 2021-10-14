Unique Thanksgiving Family Fun Run Announced In Caldwell

It's Thanksgiving Day, you have family coming over or perhaps you will be going to see some family at their place-- you know before long, you will be STUFFED. Maybe the early morning football game isn't your vibe but you're still set on moving your body befor your shining moment at the dinner table.

Great news, Caldwell: you now have a morning fun run option!

If you've been in the Treasure Valley for a while, we can guarantee that you are familiar with the "Turkey Day 5k" that turns the streets of downtown Boise into a race course. It is a holiday staple around the Treasure Valley and now, it has announced expansion.

While the traditional Turkey Day 5k will still be in action downtown Boise--a SECOND event will also be held across the valley in Caldwell, Idaho. Yes-- Canyon County you now have your OWN Turkey Day 5k option and we can't wait to be a part of it.

We can't wait for BOTH of these races, as in 2020, the fell victim to COVID-19, like most events.

The race benefits both the Boise Rescue Mission and the local teams of the Special Olympics.

This year's race will be on November 25th with a start time of 9:00 in the morning. It will begin at downtown Caldwell's Indian Creek Plaza and registration is easy!

For the adult 5k, which is for kids ages 13 and over, the registration cost is $40.

For kids, ages 12 and under, the registration cost is $14

Want to register for Caldwell? CLICK HERE.

Want to register for Boise? CLICK HERE.

