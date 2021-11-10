Remember the Ocean Spray cranberry juice video that went viral last year? The skateboarder (@doggface208) is an Idaho native who hopped on his skateboard while sipping on a jug of cranberry juice and lip singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” on his way to work (at an Idaho potato factory) because his car wouldn’t start.

That single moment changed the outcome of his life, forever.

Update: Where is Idaho’s Viral Cranberry Juice Guy Now?

Nathan (Doggface208) now has over 3 million Instagram followers and almost 7 million TikTok followers

If you want to learn more about Nathan, all of this information and more were found here. You can also visit his Instagram here and TikTok here.

