Walker Hayes is crossing another career accomplishment off his list with his first-ever headlining arena tour, the Glad You're Here Tour.

The 15-city tour kicks off on Sept. 29 in Johnstown, Pa., and it will run through Nov. 12 in Everett, Wash. Parmalee will join Hayes for the entirety of the trek.

"I can’t believe that we are playing arenas," Hayes says in a press release. "It’s mind blowing how our team is growing, how the crowds are growing, and how the music continues to connect with my audience. I’m just so grateful."

Hayes also announced the exciting news on social media, saying that he "can’t frickin believe it."

The tour is named after Hayes' upcoming book, Glad You're Here, out May 3. The singer wrote the book alongside his friend Craig Allen Cooper, the generous pastor at the center of Hayes' 2017 song, "Craig." As he sings in the tune, Craig gifted the Hayes family a car when they were in a time of need, and he's responsible for helping the country star find his faith. The book is available for pre-order here.

Hayes' Glad You're Here Tour comes after his Fancy Like Tour, which visited theaters around the country starting in January. That tour, of course, was named after his breakout, viral tune, "Fancy Like," which was nominated for Best Country Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Hayes has more possible awards to look forward to this spring, as he is nominated for a whopping six trophies at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale April 26 at 10AM and all other tickets will be available Friday, April 29 at 10AM.

Walker Hayes 2022 Glad You're Here Tour Dates:

Sept. 29 —Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena

Sept. 30 — Binghamton, N.Y. @ Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 1 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena

Oct. 7 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Oct. 8 — Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Oct. 13 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center Arena

Oct. 14 — Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

Oct. 15 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Oct. 21 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy Powerhouse

Oct. 22 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Danny Sanford Premiere Center

Nov. 5 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Nov. 7 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek

Nov. 10 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds

Nov. 12 — Everett, Wash @ Angel Of the Winds Arena