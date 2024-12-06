Warning! These Idaho Cities Are Overrun by Rats!

Remember when you were in middle or high school, and you read about the Middle Ages? The Black Plague was one of the worst periods in world history due to the massive deaths caused by the lack of medical treatments and rats.

Rats and other vermin were a problem because they carried diseases from home to home and city to city. Thankfully, the problem of rats and the plague is a thing of the past; however, Treasure Valley cities are under siege by rats.

Yes, rats are making a comeback by overruling Eagle and Star, and now Boise has a massive rat problem. Idaho has pesky residents, such as snakes, spiders, and other unmentionables. Excellent pest control companies handle these rodents and other creepy crawling things.

The Idaho Statesman reports rats are now being seen in Boise. Local pest companies are overwhelmed with requests from concerned homeowners who fear the rats.

Rat infestation should not be taken lightly. We all remember reading stories about the plague and other diseases rats carry. It's troubling to believe that in 2024, these creepy crawly rodents are overrunning a city in Idaho. Most folks think of New York City or Chicago as places where rats run wild and free, not a beautiful, clean city like Eagle, Idaho.

Could the rat invasion be caused by the excessive construction in downtown Eagle? The once convenient downtown is a mess thanks to road construction, which cuts off half of the town from the other.

Whether you live in Eagle or any part of Idaho or see any evidence of mice or rats in your home, it's best to contact the experts to eliminate them.

