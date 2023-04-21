Warning TikTok Challenge Allowing Car Thieves To Steal Idaho Cars

Seventeen states and a major international car maker are worried about TikTok. They may want to ban the app like Congress. However, the social media platform is so popular with its latest challenge folks are stealing cars and getting injured.

The Associated Press reported that seventeen attorney generals want two car brands, Kia and Hyundai models recalled due to the ease of stealing those two cars. Folks have reported that their vehicles have been stolen because of several videos on TikTok and other social media outlets detailing how to hack a Hyundai or a Kia.

California has had the most trouble from the AP report:

"Videos circulating on the social media service TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable. In Los Angeles, thefts of Hyundai and Kia cars increased by about 85% in 2022, now accounting for 20% of all car thefts in the city, according to the California attorney general’s office."

How They Do It?

"It began with a group called the Kia Boyz that has gown viral. The letter from the seventeen attorney generals detail how they do it. Using only a USB cable and a screwdriver, the Kia Boyz demonstrated how to quickly bypass the keyed

ignition by prying off the steering wheel column, accessing the ignition switch, and starting the vehicle without a key in as little as 20 to 30 seconds.

The Kia Boyz challenged viewers to steal Hyundai and Kia vehicles using this technique, take the vehicles for dangerous joyrides, and upload videos of these exploits to social media."



The Wall Street Journal reported that both car makers are under immense pressure to fix the problem. Do you own a Kia or a Hyundai? If so, contact your dealer to find out how you can protect your car from being stolen in Idaho.

Click here for how to protect your vehicle.

How the Kia Boyz are stealing Kias and Hyundais For demonstration purposes only

