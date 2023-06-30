Watch Out! These New Idaho Laws Go Into Effect!

The Idaho legislative session ended months ago, but now the chickens have come home to roost; in other words, all the laws our lawmakers passed become law on July 1st. If you're wondering how your life will change based on the new rules that hit the books, keep reading as we preview the latest laws to hit the Gem State's books.

The biggest move outside the return of the firing squad, which we will get to, has to be the end of the dreaded emissions testing in Ada and Canyon Counties. The Legislature voted that the county had met the EPA's clean air requirements years ago and voted to eliminate emissions testing for vehicles and those lovely little emissions stations.

YouTube/ KTVB YouTube/ KTVB loading...

The firing squad is now a legal means of executing inmates convicted in death penalty cases. The state made the case that the drugs for lethal injection are too challenging to find, so let's bring back the old days of shooting convicted killers.

YouTube / KREM YouTube / KREM loading...

Property tax relief will finally be coming to Idahoans struggling with the continued cost of home ownership. Although not perfect and certainly not solving the major problems of folks losing their homes due to excessive taxation, the bill survived a veto and will kick in this year.

YouTube / 4 News Now YouTube / 4 News Now loading...

Students will now have to use the bathroom of their birth gender for all schools in Idaho. The legislation was passed after several school districts, like Caldwell and others, sought to allow students to use the bathroom of their choice.

Police crime scene Brian Jackson loading...

Nonviolent offenders catch a break beginning this year as the Clean Slate Act becomes law. Nonviolent, nonsexual offenders can have their records hidden from the public if they've been in good standing for five years after they've served their time. This bill is designed to help those that have continued on the right path of rehabilitation.

Other laws that were passed will become law in January.

Check Out 6 Crazy California Laws We do not need these laws in Idaho.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.