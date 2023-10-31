Watch California Governor Spank A Little Boy (Video)

Possible Presidential candidate California Governor Gavin Newsom is touring China. The charismatic yet competently challenged governor has gone viral, not because he did something profound. Governor Newsom got schooled by a Chinese little boy during a pickup basketball game.

The governor tried to drive on the little boy, but he was too quick for the governor, who ran him over. He then proceeded to spank the little boy. We do not know why the governor of California spanked a little boy in China.

Why Is Governor Newsom in California?

Multiple published reports say that the Chinese Communist country and California's Governor are meeting to discuss climate issues. China is one of the world's worst polluters, while California is one of the most restrictive states concerning fossil fuels. The Governor toured plants and appeared in a Chinese electric vehicle.

Gavin Newsom's Basketball Skills in China Gavin Newsom Plays Basketball in China Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

From the governor's office, 'last week, the Governor announced California is set to distribute $40.5 million in federal funding to build 270 EV fast chargers at 26 sites along highways. Funded by President Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the state is expected to receive more than $380 million to create 6,600 miles of EV corridors, with at least four fast chargers every 50 miles.'

Despite meeting with Chinese Communist President Xi, the Governor's basketball game against an elementary school boy has stolen the international show. The SF Gate described the incident: At the 11-second mark, Newsom eats s—t. There is no other way to describe it. And not only does he eat s—t, but he takes the would-be stat-stuffing little boy down with him.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops. You can watch the entire clip after the gallery.

