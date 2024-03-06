Idaho’s Worst City for College Basketball Fans (Worst in America)

As March Madness quickly captures the attention of basketball fans all over the country, Idaho faces some challenging news as there are new reports claiming we're home to one of the worst cities in America for college basketball fans.

According to WalletHub's recent report on the "2024's Best Cities for College Basketball Fans," Boise has a thriving fan base and accessible games, but there's another city that is on the other end of the spectrum...

The comprehensive study assessed over 290 cities, utilizing key metrics like the number of teams, winning percentages, stadium capacity, and social media engagement. Landing among the worst cities for college basketball is Pocatello, Idaho.

Pocatello

Ranked 291 out of 294 cities, Pocatello faces the challenge of lackluster social media engagement, a lower number of teams, and diminished stadium capacity etc.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe says, “March Madness is one of the most exciting times of the year for sports fans, with 67 games packed into 21 days. You can enjoy the action from anywhere with a TV or an internet connection, but a good environment enhances the experience. The best cities for college basketball have high-performing teams, affordable and accessible games, and strong fan engagement.”

What City is Number One?

Meanwhile, the City of Angels is basking in the glory of being crowned the nation's top spot for college basketball fans. Los Angeles, California, is number one according to WalletHub's rankings, thanks to a powerhouse combination of high-performing teams, a rich basketball history, and an abundance of national championship banners, notably attributed to the legacy of John Wooden and UCLA.

