Revealing the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho

In Idaho, the numbers prove that higher education might not really be the norm, as the state stands out with not a single county boasting over 50% of its population (25 years and older) holding a bachelor's degree.

But before you jump to conclusions, it's important to understand that this doesn't mean there's automatically a lack of intelligence or ambition. Idaho seems to emphasize blue-collar jobs and trades, where a high school diploma – and sometimes not even that – is good enough.

Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Idaho, and the findings are shocking.

"While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education," noted Stacker. Economic factors and individual circumstances often nudge residents toward trade careers or early entry into the workforce.

Here are the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho:

These are the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Stacker compiled this list based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, ranking counties by the lowest percentage of individuals aged 25 and over holding a bachelor's degree or higher. In the case of ties, the rankings were determined by the highest percentage with less than a high school diploma.

As we take a look at the educational landscape, it's equally intriguing to explore the other end of the spectrum — the richest and most educated counties. Keep scrolling for a list of the highest-paid cities in Idaho and more.

