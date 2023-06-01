Surprise! Idaho Already Being Sued Over Child Protection Act

A law that will not take effect until January faces a legal challenge as two families say the law denies them the opportunity to transition from one gender two another. HB71 was passed by both Idaho houses and signed into law by Governor Little during this year's legislative session.

The bill would prohibit minors from accessing hormone blockers and gender-changing surgery. The law was passed after an attempt at similar legislation failed last year.

The ACLU of Idaho claims that the law violates the U.S. Constitution. The organization explained its position in a written release.

"This law is a dangerous intrusion upon the rights and lives of Idaho families. Our state should be a safe place to raise every child, including transgender youth, and HB 71 threatens to deny them the safety and dignity they deserve," said Amy Dundon, Legislative Strategist with the ACLU of Idaho.

"We welcome this opportunity to defend the transgender youth of Idaho and their families from this discriminatory political attack and we won't stop defending them until each one has all the care and support they need to thrive."

capitol2 KEVIN MILLER /KIDO TALK RADIO loading...

The "Vulnerable Child Protection Act was written by the Idaho Family Policy Center and sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Sen. Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian).

Blaine Conzatti, President of Idaho Family Policy Center shared his reaction in a written release:

"We're deeply disappointed that the ACLU would waste taxpayer money and resources with this frivolous legal challenge.

"By fallaciously claiming that the Vulnerable Child Protection Act violates the equal protection and due process clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the ACLU makes a mockery of constitutional law and subverts the original intent of those constitutional guarantees.

"The Vulnerable Child Protection Act is constitutionally, scientifically, and morally sound law, and we remain confident that it will be vindicated in the courts.

"The evidence is clear: these so-called 'gender-affirming treatments' wreak havoc on developing bodies. Laws like these are necessary to protect gender-confused children from medically unnecessary drugs and procedures that result in lifelong harm."

You can read the entire complaint here. We'll update you on this story as it develops.

