We Will Prevail

These are tough times in our state and across the country. Idaho's unemployment rate has gone from a national low to over 10% and climbing weekly. Governor Little has extended the state mandated 'stay at home' order. The reaction to the announcement has activists marching on the state capitol and calling for a recall of the governor.

People are scared and they are worried about their immediate economic future. President Trump announced on Thursday his plan to open up America Again in phases. Since Idaho was one of the first state to shutdown, Idaho should the first to open back up. Fox News John Roberts explains the plan here.

KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO

Governor Little responded to the president's announcement last night.

For those of you who are struggling, hang in there. Keep the faith! We Americans have a rich and unique history of beating the odds. You will prevail. God Bless!