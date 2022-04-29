Whitney Houston’s New Jersey Home and Studio of Nearly 20 Years for Sale at $1.6 Million (PHOTOS)
The late Whitney Houston lived in this $1.6 million home in New Jersey for nearly 17 years. Her longtime ranch-style home with a built-in studio is now for sale for the first time in more than a decade.
Houston purchased the home in 1993 with her husband at the time, Bobby Brown. The singer-actress's former home sits on five acres and features a custom studio and a dressing room.
The "I Will Always Love You" singer was a New Jersey native. She was born in Newark in 1963. She started singing in her church choir and became one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, amassing over 200 million record sales worldwide.
Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio
Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.
