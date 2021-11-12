Why This TikTok Challenge Could Cost Idahoans Thousands

We have no idea what is going on in these streets anymore, but recent news reports are showing that a viral TikTok trend has taken to the streets of the Treasure Valley and many are paying the price. If you remember the legendary Kool-Aid Man from back in the day, he would always yell OH YEAH before busting through a wall and pouring up some Kool Aid. This property damage is a far cry from being as fun as the real Kool Aid Man was.